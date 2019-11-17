Salisbury University Football heads back to NCAA playoffs for 11th time in program history

The Salisbury University Sea Gulls' undefeated season continues this Saturday in the postseason as SUNY Maritime visits Sea Gull Stadium.

The Gulls won the automatic bid from the New Jersey Athletic Conference after their victory at TCNJ last weekend.

The Privateers bring their 5-5 record out of the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference with the winner of this game, taking on either Case Western Reserve or Union the following week.

The selection show on Sunday night put the Gulls as the 1 seed out of the East Region, who completed a 9-0 record in the regular season.

Head Coach Sherman Wood, a 1986 graduate of Salisbury, spoke on the teams outlook as they head back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“I am so happy the committee respected our body of work during the regular season, now it is time to show them that they did not make a mistake,” he said.

The Sea Gulls are ranked No. 7 in the country and No. 8 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

Salisbury’s 42-13 victory Saturday at William Patterson University sealed the “perfect” regular season mark.

Wood talked about the special accomplishment the team had this year.

“An undefeated season doesn’t come around that often. This team is only the fourth team in school history to go undefeated and only the third team to go undefeated and untied,” he said.

Wood added, “Credit our staff and team leaders for preparing our team to meet every challenge each week. Now on to our next challenge,”

The head coach was a part of the 1986 team that went undefeated in the regular season, the only time the program reached the finals, where they lost to Augustana College of Illinois. The only other undefeated and untied season for the program was in 2004.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is the defending 2018 National Champion and will take on Redlands this Saturday as they begin defense of their title.

The Championship game, the 2019 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, will be played on Dec. 20 in Shenandoah, Texas.

See the NCAA bracket here.

WTOP Sports Reporter J. Brooks is the radio play-by-play voice of Salisbury University Football.

