West Virginia, Stanford square off in CBC

Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 9-10 ACC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-14, 9-10 Big 12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 9-10 ACC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-14, 9-10 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on Stanford in the College Basketball Crown.

The Mountaineers are 9-10 against Big 12 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal’s record in ACC action is 9-10. Stanford averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

West Virginia scores 69.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 72.7 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ebuka Okorie is averaging 22.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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