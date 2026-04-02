UConn Huskies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Final 4

South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3, 18-3 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (38-0, 23-0 Big East) Phoenix; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3, 18-3 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (38-0, 23-0 Big East)

Phoenix; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on No. 4 South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Huskies have gone 23-0 against Big East teams, with a 15-0 record in non-conference play. UConn is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC action is 18-3. South Carolina has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 17.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). South Carolina has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 17.4 percentage points greater than the 33.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 16.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

Tessa Johnson is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12.9 points. Joyce Edwards is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 16.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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