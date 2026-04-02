UCLA and Texas play in the Final 4

Texas Longhorns (35-3, 18-3 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (35-1, 22-0 Big Ten) Phoenix; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (35-3, 18-3 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (35-1, 22-0 Big Ten)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Texas square off in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 22-0, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference play. UCLA has a 28-1 record against teams over .500.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC action is 18-3. Texas is 30-3 against opponents over .500.

UCLA makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.3 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Texas has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 14.0 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Longhorns won 76-65 in the last matchup on Nov. 26. Rori Harmon led the Longhorns with 26 points, and Gianna Kneepkens led the Bruins with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Lee is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals. Madison Booker is averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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