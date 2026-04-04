UCLA and South Carolina meet in the National Championship.

South Carolina Gamecocks (36-3, 18-3 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (36-1, 22-0 Big Ten) Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (36-3, 18-3 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (36-1, 22-0 Big Ten)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA takes on No. 4 South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten play is 22-0, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference play. UCLA averages 21.8 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 5.7.

The Gamecocks are 18-3 against SEC teams. South Carolina is third in the SEC with 18.2 assists per game led by Raven Johnson averaging 5.2.

UCLA makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.4 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). South Carolina has shot at a 50.5% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tessa Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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