Tulsa squares off against New Mexico in NIT

New Mexico Lobos (26-10, 14-8 MWC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (29-7, 15-6 AAC) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (26-10, 14-8 MWC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (29-7, 15-6 AAC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and New Mexico play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane are 15-6 against AAC opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lobos’ record in MWC action is 14-8. New Mexico scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Tulsa scores 85.4 points, 14.6 more per game than the 70.8 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 8.2 more points per game (81.5) than Tulsa gives up (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jake Hall is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Tajavis Miller is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.