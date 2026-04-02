Tulsa squares off against New Mexico in NIT

New Mexico Lobos (26-10, 14-8 MWC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (29-7, 15-6 AAC) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (26-10, 14-8 MWC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (29-7, 15-6 AAC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa squares off against New Mexico in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC play is 15-6, and their record is 14-1 against non-conference opponents. Tulsa has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lobos are 14-8 in MWC play. New Mexico is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Tulsa scores 85.4 points, 14.6 more per game than the 70.8 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jake Hall is averaging 16.3 points for the Lobos. Tomislav Buljan is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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