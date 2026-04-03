Marshall plays Illinois State in NIT matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (24-13, 14-8 MVC) at Marshall Thundering Herd (27-9, 14-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Illinois State Redbirds (24-13, 14-8 MVC) at Marshall Thundering Herd (27-9, 14-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and Illinois State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Thundering Herd are 14-6 against Sun Belt opponents and 13-3 in non-conference play. Marshall scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Redbirds are 14-8 in MVC play. Illinois State is fourth in the MVC allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Marshall is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 19.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 steals for the Thundering Herd. Peyton Ilderton is averaging 11.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Bella Finnegan is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 5.9 points. Doneelah Washington is averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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