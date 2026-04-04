Baylor, Oklahoma play in CBC

Oklahoma Sooners (20-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Baylor Bears (17-16, 6-13 Big 12) Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-15, 9-12 SEC) vs. Baylor Bears (17-16, 6-13 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor and Oklahoma meet in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bears are 6-13 against Big 12 opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Baylor has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 9-12 in SEC play. Oklahoma is seventh in the SEC scoring 82.9 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Baylor’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is averaging 19 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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