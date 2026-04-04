Auburn and Tulsa play in NIT matchup

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (30-7, 15-6 AAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (21-16, 8-12 SEC) Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (30-7, 15-6 AAC) vs. Auburn Tigers (21-16, 8-12 SEC)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Tulsa square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 8-12, and their record is 13-4 in non-conference games. Auburn is eighth in the SEC scoring 82.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC action is 15-6. Tulsa is 24-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Auburn’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa scores 6.5 more points per game (85.1) than Auburn gives up (78.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 17.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

David Green is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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