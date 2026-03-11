Zuby Ejiofor, Shaheen Holloway and Nigel James Jr. take top Big East awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years ago, Zuby Ejiofor arrived at St. John’s a quiet and introverted backup who averaged…

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years ago, Zuby Ejiofor arrived at St. John’s a quiet and introverted backup who averaged 4.3 points in about 11 minutes per game.

This spring, he’ll leave as one of the most decorated players in Big East history.

Now a lauded team captain with his own New York City legacy, Ejiofor won the conference’s Player of the Year award Wednesday after powering the Red Storm to their second consecutive regular-season championship.

“Wow. This one right here, this is really special,” said Ejiofor, who transferred to St. John’s after playing just 5.1 minutes per game during a season at Kansas. “My journey, my path to success has never been easy.”

Shaheen Holloway of Seton Hall was selected the league’s Coach of the Year, and Marquette guard Nigel James Jr. took Freshman of the Year honors.

Ejiofor, with his unwavering positivity and relentless effort on the court, became the first unanimous choice for Big East Player of the Year since Creighton star Doug McDermott in 2014.

“I give it all to this game,” said Ejiofor, known simply as Zuby to St. John’s fans.

Holloway was also a unanimous pick in balloting by conference head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for members of their own teams. The prizes were presented during a ceremony at Madison Square Garden about 2 1/2 hours before the Big East Tournament tipped off.

The same trio was feted with similar league accolades Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Ejiofor, also the Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year, has been racking up awards all week. The senior forward from Texas was voted the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and was the only unanimous selection on the All-Big East first team.

He joined former UConn center Emeka Okafor (2004) as the lone Big East players to win Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the same season.

The respected Ejiofor noted a “really special relationship” with St. John’s coach Rick Pitino and said the 73-year-old Hall of Famer has changed his life “a lot.”

“I came here as a young guy, I was a little confused. The bright lights of MSG, New York City, so fixated on doing everything right. You know, the right way. And I made a lot of mistakes early on,” Ejiofor said. “I was able to play through it all and just persevere and just keep my head straight. And look at me now, man. It’s a moment that I really couldn’t have ever dreamt of.”

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Ejiofor, the preseason Big East Player of the Year as well, averaged 16.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game for the 13th-ranked Red Storm (25-6, 18-2) this season. He is the only player from a power conference to lead his team and rank among the top 10 in his league in all four of those statistical categories.

“He puts everybody ahead of himself,” Pitino said. “In this day and age, you don’t see that too often.”

Ejiofor gives St. John’s its fourth Big East Player of the Year (Chris Mullin won three times) and second in a row, following RJ Luis Jr. last season. The top-seeded Johnnies begin defense of their 2025 Big East Tournament title in the quarterfinals Thursday.

“Zuby, I’m glad you’re getting out of the league,” Holloway said, drawing laughs. “Zuby embodies what the Big East is all about. Hard worker. I don’t like playing against you, but I’m a big fan of yours.”

Last season, Ejiofor was first-team All-Big East and winner of the conference’s Most Improved Player award. He is the only player in league annals to win most improved one season and Player of the Year the next.

“He’s had a great, great run,” Pitino said. “Great two years. Just so beloved by the fans.”

With a new-look roster, Holloway guided surprising Seton Hall (20-11, 10-10) to a fourth-place finish in the Big East standings. In the preseason coaches’ poll, the Pirates were picked last in the 11-team league. That’s where they finished the 2024-25 season after going 7-25 overall and 2-18 in conference play.

The 13-win improvement marks the second-best turnaround in the nation. Seton Hall has won 20 games twice in Holloway’s three seasons as coach.

“This award is not really an award for me, it’s an award for the whole Seton Hall community,” Holloway said. “I’m not easy to put up with. I’m very demanding. Just want to say thank you to the Seton Hall leadership.”

A former Pirates point guard from 1996-2000, Holloway joined UConn coach Dan Hurley, Villanova coach Kevin Willard and the late Louis Orr as ex-Big East players who have won the league’s Coach of the Year award.

“For me to stand up here today is surreal, to tell you the truth,” Holloway said.

James ranked second in the Big East in scoring at 19.3 points per game, the highest mark by a freshman in conference play since Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony averaged 21.4 points while leading Syracuse to the 2002-03 national championship.

The 6-foot dynamo is one of two freshmen in the country to average at least 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in league games. He grew up on nearby Long Island playing youth basketball in New York City, so the Big East Tournament marks a homecoming with No. 7 seed Marquette (12-19, 7-13) at The Garden.

