Yale plays UNC Wilmington in NIT

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-6, 15-4 CAA) at Yale Bulldogs (24-6, 12-4 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-6, 15-4 CAA) at Yale Bulldogs (24-6, 12-4 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and UNC Wilmington meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 against Ivy League opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Seahawks are 15-4 against CAA teams. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Yale makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). UNC Wilmington averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Seahawks. Patrick Wessler is averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.