Yale Bulldogs face the Pennsylvania Quakers in Ivy League Championship

Pennsylvania Quakers (17-11, 10-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (24-5, 12-3 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Pennsylvania Quakers (17-11, 10-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (24-5, 12-3 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Pennsylvania in the Ivy League Championship.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League games is 12-3, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference play. Yale is second in the Ivy League scoring 81.7 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Quakers’ record in Ivy League play is 10-5. Pennsylvania has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Yale averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 5.3 more points per game (75.7) than Yale gives up to opponents (70.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 74-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Isaac Celiscar led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Michael Zanoni led the Quakers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Quakers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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