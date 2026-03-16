Yale and UNC Wilmington square off in NIT

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-6, 15-4 CAA) at Yale Bulldogs (24-6, 12-4 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-6, 15-4 CAA) at Yale Bulldogs (24-6, 12-4 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces UNC Wilmington in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 against Ivy League opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Nick Townsend paces the Bulldogs with 7.4 boards.

The Seahawks are 15-4 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Yale averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 14.4 points. Patrick Wessler is averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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