Wright State Raiders play the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon League Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (20-13, 12-10 Horizon League) vs. Wright State Raiders (21-11, 16-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Northern Kentucky.

The Raiders are 16-5 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Wright State averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Norse’s record in Horizon League games is 12-10. Northern Kentucky is 3-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 9.6 more points per game (82.9) than Wright State gives up (73.3).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Wright State won the last meeting 92-91 on March 1. Kellen Pickett scored 19 to help lead Wright State to the victory, and Donovan Oday scored 21 points for Northern Kentucky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LJ Wells is averaging 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

