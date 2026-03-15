Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

W. Illinois, Ohio Valley Samford, Southern UCLA, Big Ten Duke, Atlantic Coast Texas, Southeastern Rhode Island, Atlantic 10 West Virginia,…

W. Illinois, Ohio Valley

Samford, Southern

UCLA, Big Ten

Duke, Atlantic Coast

Texas, Southeastern

Rhode Island, Atlantic 10

West Virginia, Big 12

South Dakota St., Summit

High Point, Big South

UNLV, Mountain West

Fairfield, Metro Atlantic

UConn, Big East

James Madison, Sun Belt

Jacksonville, Atlantic Sun

Green Bay, Horizon

Gonzaga, West Coast

Colorado St., Mountain West

Idaho, Big Sky

Stephen F. Austin, Southland

Vermont, America East

Miami (Ohio), Mid-American

Southern U., Southwestern Athletic

Cal Baptist, Western Athletic

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic

UC San Diego, Big West

Louisiana Tech, Conference USA

Princeton, Ivy League

UTSA, Conference USA

Fairleigh Dickinson, Northeast

Holy Cross, Patriot

Charleston, Coastal Athletic

Murray St., Missouri Valley

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