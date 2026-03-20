With thick goggles and colorful nicknames, Robbie Avila is leading Saint Louis in March Madness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Robbie Avila is the first to admit he doesn’t look the part of a basketball player,…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Robbie Avila is the first to admit he doesn’t look the part of a basketball player, with his thick goggles that seem too small for his head, and the way the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Saint Louis center lumbers up and down the court.

The 22-year-old from suburban Chicago is self-aware enough to bring attention to his deficiencies by coming up with self-deprecating nicknames such as “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and “Milk Chamberlain.” Or how about “SLU Alcindor,” which incorporates his school’s initials.

Beyond the jokes and looks, Avila can actually play basketball — at an elite level — and has the resume to prove it.

He’s the Atlantic 10 player of the year, leads the team in scoring and assists, and played a key role in Saint Louis’ 102-77 win over Georgia on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Billikens (29-5), seeded ninth in the Midwest Region, will face top-seeded Michigan (32-3) on Saturday.

“I’ve never seen a player like him. Never,” Saint Louis guard Dion Brown said.

“He’s 6-10. He thinks like a guard but doesn’t move quite as fast as a guard, but he shoots like a guard. There’s just so many ways he can affect the game,” Brown added of a teammate who ranks third among NCAA centers with 211 career 3-pointers. “He’s someone who can elevate everyone else’s game.”

And then there’s the attention Avila has drawn for an appearance incongruous with his skills. He brings to mind the bespectacled George Mikan, who also didn’t look the part but nevertheless became one of the NBA’s first stars.

“Growing up, I wasn’t the biggest sensation in basketball. And so to get this national attention, I just didn’t let it change me,” Avila said. “I’m always going to be who I am no matter money, fame or no money, no fame. This is who I am.”

Fans want a piece of Avila, or his eyewear

The so-called “Avila experience” was on display during and after his 12-point, five-rebound and five-assist performance against Georgia.

There were the familiar chants of “Robbie!” each time he made a play. And they grew even louder as Avila crossed the court to conduct a postgame radio interview, after which he acknowledged the fans and threw a towel to a kid.

On the other side of the court, a child breathlessly asked a Saint Louis official if he could get Avila’s goggles.

“No,” the official said. “He needs them to play.”

Told of that exchange, Avila chuckled. “I’ve been asked for my jersey, my shoes, but never my goggles,” he said.

They’ve been a fixture since Avila began playing. And when he considered switching to contact lenses in high school, he followed the advice of his brother.

“He said, ‘You’re not you without your goggles.’ And ever since, I’ve been Robbie with Goggles,” he said.

Upon finishing his high school career as Oak Forest’s career leader in scoring, Avila committed to Indiana State for the 2022-23 season. In his second and final year in Terre Haute, Avila was part of a Sycamores team that went 32-7 and lost the NIT championship game to Seton Hall.

Avila follows Schertz to Saint Louis

The next season, Avila followed coach Josh Schertz to Saint Louis, where in two years the Billikens have gone a combined 48-20 and are now enjoying their 11th tournament berth. They set the school record for wins by beating Georgia.

“Winning has followed him everywhere. It’s not a coincidence,” Schertz said.

“There’s no person in the program more responsible for 29 wins and where we are than Robbie,” he added, noting Avila turned down lucrative offers to go elsewhere. “I could go on for days about what he’s meant.”

Avila is driven and proud of what the Billikens have achieved.

“I think we’ve been making a statement all year,” he said.

His playful personality emerged when asked about his time with Schertz.

“Do you want the truth or do you want me to fake it?” he said.

“Our four years together has been a lot of fun,” Avila said. “It’s been special not only just him, but this whole entire team. I love these guys. They love me. So we’re going to continue to play for as long as we can.”

Asked if he was speaking the truth, Avila winked and said: “I’ll let you decide.”

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