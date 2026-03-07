Wisconsin visits No. 15 Purdue following Cox’s 27-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Purdue hosts Wisconsin after C.J. Cox scored 27 points in Purdue’s 70-66 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-4 at home. Purdue is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 8.9 boards.

The Badgers are 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Purdue gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Purdue won the last meeting 89-73 on Jan. 4. Fletcher Loyer scored 20 points points to help lead the Boilermakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Boilermakers. Loyer is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.