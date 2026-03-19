Wisconsin and High Point meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

High Point Panthers (30-4, 18-1 Big South) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (24-10, 16-7 Big Ten) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1:50 p.m. EDT…

High Point Panthers (30-4, 18-1 Big South) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (24-10, 16-7 Big Ten)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -10.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against High Point.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten play is 16-7, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 4.2.

The Panthers are 18-1 against Big South teams. High Point is 24-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wisconsin scores 83.0 points, 12.7 more per game than the 70.3 High Point allows. High Point averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terry Anderson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 18.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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