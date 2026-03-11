Williams scores 32, Montana beats Portland State in Big Sky Conference Tournament 75-72

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Money Williams scored 32 points and No. 4 seed Montana built a big lead and held…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Money Williams scored 32 points and No. 4 seed Montana built a big lead and held off top-seeded Portland State 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

Montana (18-15) will face Idaho (20-14) for the championship on Wednesday. It will be the third straight trip for the Grizzlies in the title game.

The Grizzlies took the lead for good about four minutes in and had their largest lead, 51-32, with 9:23 remaining. Portland State pulled within one point twice inside the final 28 seconds, but Williams and Tyler Isaak answered with two free throws apiece.

Williams added six rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brooklyn Hicks scored 12 points and Isaak had 10.

Jaylin Henderson led the Vikings (20-11) with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kelcy Phipps added 14 points and two steals for Portland State. Terri Miller Jr. finished with 12 points.

