Wichita State, Wyoming square off in NIT

Wyoming Cowboys (18-14, 9-12 MWC) at Wichita State Shockers (22-11, 14-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (18-14, 9-12 MWC) at Wichita State Shockers (22-11, 14-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays Wyoming in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Shockers’ record in AAC play is 14-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Wichita State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 9-12 against MWC opponents. Wyoming scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 6.7 more points per game (77.1) than Wichita State allows (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Shockers. Dillon Battie is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Damarion Dennis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.