Wichita State visits Memphis after Richmond’s 23-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-22, 5-12 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-21, 3-14 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Wichita State after Daejah Richmond scored 23 points in Memphis’ 79-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Tigers are 6-8 in home games. Memphis is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Shockers are 5-12 in AAC play. Wichita State has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

Memphis scores 65.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 67.1 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Memphis allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Wichita State won the last matchup 66-59 on Jan. 21. Abby Cater scored 42 points to help lead the Shockers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chae Harris averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Richmond is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cater is averaging 12.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Shockers. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.