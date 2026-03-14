Wichita State Shockers square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in AAC Tournament

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-6, 14-5 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (21-10, 13-5 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-6, 14-5 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (21-10, 13-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and Tulsa play in the AAC Tournament.

The Shockers are 13-5 against AAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 3.5.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC games is 14-5. Tulsa ranks second in the AAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Tylen Riley averaging 4.3.

Wichita State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 15.6 more points per game (86.1) than Wichita State allows to opponents (70.5).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Shockers won 81-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Kenyon Giles led the Shockers with 31 points, and Riley led the Golden Hurricane with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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