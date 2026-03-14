Wichita State secures 81-68 victory in American Athletic Conference Tournament against Tulsa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 27 points in Wichita State’s 81-68 win against Tulsa on Saturday in the…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 27 points in Wichita State’s 81-68 win against Tulsa on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament and clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Giles shot 10 for 27, including 7 for 16 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (21-10). Will Berg added 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line while they also had 14 rebounds. Michael Gray Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Shockers prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Tylen Riley led the way for the Golden Hurricane (25-6) with 18 points, five assists and two steals. Tulsa also got 14 points and two steals from Miles Barnstable. Tyler Behrend also had 13 points and six rebounds.

Wichita State took the lead with 6:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Giles led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 39-33 at the break.

Wichita State extended its lead to 59-43 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Giles scored a team-high 16 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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