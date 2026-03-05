Whitlock and Lehigh take down Holy Cross 69-66 in Patriot League Tournament

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored the game-winning buzzer-beater from half court and racked up 29 total points to…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored the game-winning buzzer-beater from half court and racked up 29 total points to lead Lehigh past Holy Cross 69-66 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

Whitlock, who caught the inbound pass with 2.1 left on the clock, dribbled up two steps before releasing the game-winning buzzer beater. He shot 11 of 24 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (16-16). Hank Alvey finished 6 of 9 from the floor to add 14 points. Joshua Ingram finished with 12 points.

Tyler Boston led the Crusaders (11-22) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Holy Cross also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Gabe Warren. Aiden Disu finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lehigh went into halftime ahead of Holy Cross 31-26. Ingram scored 10 points in the half. Whitlock led Lehigh with 22 points in the second half, including the game-winner. The Mountain Hawks will move on to play No. 3-seeded Colgate on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

