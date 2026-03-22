West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Kentucky Wildcats in second round

Kentucky Wildcats (24-10, 10-9 SEC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (28-6, 17-4 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Kentucky Wildcats (24-10, 10-9 SEC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (28-6, 17-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 West Virginia and No. 16 Kentucky meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 games is 17-4, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. West Virginia averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 22-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC games is 10-9. Kentucky ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

West Virginia averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky scores 17.5 more points per game (75.5) than West Virginia allows (58.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is averaging 14.8 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clara Strack is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats. Amelia Hassett is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.