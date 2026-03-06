Weber State takes on Portland State in Big Sky Tournament

Portland State Vikings (6-24, 2-16 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (6-24, 2-16 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Portland State.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky play is 4-14, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky with 13.7 assists per game led by Sydney White averaging 3.7.

The Vikings are 2-16 against Big Sky teams. Portland State averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Weber State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Weber State won 81-52 in the last matchup on March 3. Lanae Billy led Weber State with 19 points, and Kyleigh Brown led Portland State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Billy is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brown averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Ciera Ellington is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.