Webb’s 21 help Delaware State down Maryland-Eastern Shore 57-56

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Miles Webb scored 21 points as Delaware State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 57-56 on Thursday. Webb…

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Miles Webb scored 21 points as Delaware State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 57-56 on Thursday.

Webb added six rebounds for the Hornets (7-22, 2-12 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rahmir Moore scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Ponce James had 11 points. The Hornets ended a seven-game slide with the win.

Joseph Locandro led the Hawks (9-22, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points off the bench. Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 14 points and four assists from Dorion Staples.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.