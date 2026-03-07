Washington visits Oregon after Diallo’s 26-point game

Washington Huskies (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (11-19, 4-15 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Washington Huskies (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (11-19, 4-15 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Oregon after Zoom Diallo scored 26 points in Washington’s 91-72 win over the USC Trojans.

The Ducks have gone 9-7 in home games. Oregon has an 8-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 7-12 in Big Ten play. Washington averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Oregon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Washington won the last matchup 72-57 on Jan. 25. Quimari Peterson scored 12 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Hannes Steinbach is scoring 18.3 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Diallo is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

