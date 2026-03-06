Washington takes on Oregon following Diallo’s 26-point game

Washington Huskies (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (11-19, 4-15 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (11-19, 4-15 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Oregon after Zoom Diallo scored 26 points in Washington’s 91-72 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Ducks are 9-7 in home games. Oregon averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies have gone 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 8-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Oregon is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.4% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Oregon allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Washington won the last meeting 72-57 on Jan. 25. Quimari Peterson scored 12 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hannes Steinbach is averaging 18.3 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Diallo is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

