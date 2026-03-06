Washington State Cougars play in WCC Tournament against the Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots (14-18, 7-12 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (12-19, 7-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (14-18, 7-12 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (12-19, 7-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Portland square off in the WCC Tournament.

The Cougars are 7-11 against WCC opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Washington State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots’ record in WCC action is 7-12. Portland is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Washington State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Portland averages 74.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 77.6 Washington State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cougars won 104-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Eemeli Yalaho led the Cougars with 26 points, and Joel Foxwell led the Pilots with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is averaging 16.3 points for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Pilots. James O’Donnell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.