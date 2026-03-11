Washington Huskies play the USC Trojans in Big Ten Tournament

USC Trojans (18-13, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) Chicago; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (18-13, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on USC in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 7-13 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Washington is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. USC has a 7-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). USC scores 5.5 more points per game (78.6) than Washington gives up to opponents (73.1).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Washington won the last matchup 91-72 on March 5. Zoom Diallo scored 26 to help lead Washington to the win, and Alijah Arenas scored 19 points for USC.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is scoring 18.6 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Diallo is averaging 16.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Trojans. Arenas is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

