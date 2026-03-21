Wake Forest and Illinois State square off in NIT matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (21-12, 12-9 MVC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-16, 8-12 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m.…

Illinois State Redbirds (21-12, 12-9 MVC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-16, 8-12 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Illinois State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons’ record in ACC play is 8-12, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. Wake Forest has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Redbirds are 12-9 against MVC opponents. Illinois State averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Wake Forest is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 11.2 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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