Virginia Tech Hokies play in ACC Tournament against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15, 7-11 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 8-10 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest.

The Hokies are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Neoklis Avdalas averaging 4.7.

The Demon Deacons are 7-11 in ACC play. Wake Forest has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Virginia Tech is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Virginia Tech won the last matchup 82-63 on Feb. 21. Toibu Lawal scored 17 to help lead Virginia Tech to the victory, and Juke Harris scored 16 points for Wake Forest.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 7.5 points. Ben Hammond is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 21.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

