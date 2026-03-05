Virginia Tech Hokies play in ACC Tournament against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 9-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (22-8, 12-6 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 9-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (22-8, 12-6 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies are 12-6 against ACC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets’ record in ACC games is 9-10. Georgia Tech is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Virginia Tech averages 73.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 65.9 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech scores 5.5 more points per game (66.2) than Virginia Tech gives up (60.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hokies won 62-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Samyha Suffren led the Hokies with 16 points, and Talayah Walker led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists. Carys Baker is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 17 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.