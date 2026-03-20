Virginia takes on Wright State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Wright State Raiders (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (29-5, 17-4 ACC) Philadelphia; Friday, 1:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (23-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (29-5, 17-4 ACC)

Philadelphia; Friday, 1:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Virginia squares off against Wright State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 against ACC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Virginia averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Raiders are 18-5 in Horizon League play. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon League shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Virginia scores 80.6 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.4 Wright State allows. Wright State scores 12.3 more points per game (80.7) than Virginia allows to opponents (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 5.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Michael Cooper is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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