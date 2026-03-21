Virginia Cavaliers face the Tennessee Volunteers in second round

Tennessee Volunteers (23-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (30-5, 17-4 ACC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers…

Tennessee Volunteers (23-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (30-5, 17-4 ACC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Virginia and No. 23 Tennessee play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC games is 17-4, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference play. Virginia is fourth in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 4.3.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC action is 12-8. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.6.

Virginia averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Nate Ament is shooting 32.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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