Villanova Wildcats and Seton Hall Pirates square off in Big East Tournament

Seton Hall Pirates (19-11, 13-8 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (24-6, 17-4 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Seton Hall square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Wildcats are 17-4 against Big East opponents and 7-2 in non-conference play. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 1.7.

The Pirates’ record in Big East action is 13-8. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Villanova’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall scores 7.6 more points per game (68.5) than Villanova gives up to opponents (60.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Villanova won 82-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Jasmine Bascoe led Villanova with 28 points, and Zahara Bishop led Seton Hall with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is averaging 19.1 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Carter is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordana Codio is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

