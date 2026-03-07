Vermont Catamounts play in America East Tournament against the Bryant Bulldogs

Bryant Bulldogs (9-21, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 12-4 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Bryant Bulldogs (9-21, 5-11 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-11, 12-4 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -12.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Bryant.

The Catamounts are 12-4 against America East opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Vermont has a 7-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 5-11 in America East play. Bryant has a 4-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Vermont averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Vermont allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Vermont won the last meeting 90-63 on Feb. 14. Gus Yalden scored 27 to help lead Vermont to the victory, and Ty Tabales scored 21 points for Bryant.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yalden is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Aaron Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

