Vanderbilt takes on McNeese in first round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (28-5, 21-3 Southland) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (26-8, 13-8 SEC) Oklahoma City; Thursday, 3:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (28-5, 21-3 Southland) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (26-8, 13-8 SEC)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Vanderbilt squares off against McNeese in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores are 13-8 against SEC opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 86.4 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Cowboys’ record in Southland play is 21-3. McNeese ranks seventh in the Southland with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Larry Johnson averaging 3.7.

Vanderbilt averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler is shooting 51.2% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games.

Tyshawn Archie is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals. Johnson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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