Vanderbilt meets Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 9-8 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (27-3, 13-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 24 Ole Miss meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Commodores are 13-3 against SEC opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt scores 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.2 points per game.

The Rebels are 9-8 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Ole Miss averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rebels won 83-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Cotie McMahon led the Rebels with 27 points, and Mikayla Blakes led the Commodores with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sacha Washington is averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Commodores. Blakes is averaging 31.8 points over the last 10 games.

McMahon is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Christeen Iwuala is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.