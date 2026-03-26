Vanderbilt meets Notre Dame in Sweet 16 matchup

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-10, 14-7 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (29-4, 13-4 SEC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-10, 14-7 ACC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (29-4, 13-4 SEC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Vanderbilt faces No. 22 Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores have gone 13-4 against SEC teams, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sacha Washington averaging 4.0.

The Fighting Irish are 14-7 against ACC teams. Notre Dame averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 23-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Vanderbilt averages 84.9 points, 19.9 more per game than the 65.0 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame scores 13.0 more points per game (78.1) than Vanderbilt gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 46.4% and averaging 27.0 points for the Commodores. Aubrey Galvan is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Hidalgo is shooting 47.5% and averaging 25.2 points for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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