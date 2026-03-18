Vanderbilt faces McNeese in opening round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (28-5, 21-3 Southland) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (26-8, 13-8 SEC) Oklahoma City; Thursday, 3:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (28-5, 21-3 Southland) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (26-8, 13-8 SEC)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Vanderbilt plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against McNeese.

The Commodores are 13-8 against SEC opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Cowboys’ record in Southland action is 21-3. McNeese is the best team in the Southland scoring 16.0 fast break points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). McNeese averages 80.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 75.2 Vanderbilt gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Commodores. Duke Miles is averaging 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

Larry Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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