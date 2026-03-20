Vanderbilt Commodores play High Point Panthers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

High Point Panthers (27-5, 16-3 Big South) at Vanderbilt Commodores (27-4, 13-4 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

High Point Panthers (27-5, 16-3 Big South) at Vanderbilt Commodores (27-4, 13-4 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -37; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Vanderbilt plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against High Point.

The Commodores are 13-4 against SEC opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt scores 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 19.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 16-3 in Big South play. High Point leads the Big South with 15.0 assists. Aaliyah Collins leads the Panthers with 4.4.

Vanderbilt averages 84.7 points, 25.9 more per game than the 58.8 High Point allows. High Point has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justine Pissott is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11.4 points. Mikayla Blakes is shooting 47.2% and averaging 31.9 points over the past 10 games.

Collins is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Macy Spencer is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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