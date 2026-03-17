Utah Valley, George Washington meet in NIT

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-15, 9-11 A-10) at Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-5 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-15, 9-11 A-10) at Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on George Washington in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC games is 15-5, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Utah Valley is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Revolutionaries are 9-11 in A-10 play. George Washington averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Utah Valley scores 80.2 points, 6.5 more per game than the 73.7 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Hendricks is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 11.8 points. Jackson Holcombe is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Autry is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 10.8 points. Luke Hunger is averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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