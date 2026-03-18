Utah Valley and George Washington meet in NIT

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-15, 9-11 A-10) at Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-5 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-15, 9-11 A-10) at Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and George Washington play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wolverines are 15-5 against WAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Utah Valley is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 play is 9-11. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 6.1.

Utah Valley makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). George Washington scores 13.6 more points per game (82.1) than Utah Valley gives up (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wolverines. Sherman Weatherspoon IV is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Castro is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Luke Hunger is averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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