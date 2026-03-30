Utah State hires Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson to be its men’s basketball coach

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State has hired longtime Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson to be its men’s basketball coach,…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State has hired longtime Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson to be its men’s basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Jacobson, who agreed to a five-year deal with the Aggies, succeeds Jerrod Calhoun, who left to take over at Cincinnati.

Jacobson becomes the fifth head coach in seven seasons at Utah State. He takes over an Aggies program that has reached the NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join Utah State as it enters its next chapter in the Pac-12,” Jacobson said in a news release. “I’m grateful to Cameron Walker for trusting me to lead such a historic program and to continue its tradition as one of the top men’s basketball programs in the West.”

Jacobson spent 20 seasons at Northern Iowa and made five NCAA Tournament appearances with the Panthers — highlighted by a Sweet 16 appearance in 2010 as a No. 9 seed. He compiled a 397-259 record at Northern Iowa and had a school- record 31 wins in the 2014-15 season.

Jacobson is the all-time leader in conference game victories (220) and conference tournament victories (24) in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Calhoun guided the Aggies to a 55-15 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances over two seasons before leaving for Cincinnati, his alma mater.

Utah State will move to the Pac-12 Conference from the Mountain West Conference, starting with the 2026-27 season.

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