UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Northwestern State in Southland Tournament

Northwestern State Lady Demons (18-13, 15-8 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (19-12, 16-6 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday,…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (18-13, 15-8 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (19-12, 16-6 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley and Northwestern State meet in the Southland Tournament.

The Vaqueros’ record in Southland games is 16-6, and their record is 3-6 in non-conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fifth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Lady Demons are 15-8 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.0 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 63.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 64.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northwestern State won 64-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Vernell Atamah led Northwestern State with 26 points, and Charlotte O’Keefe led UT Rio Grande Valley with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalayah Ingram is averaging 17 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Atamah is averaging 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Lady Demons: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.