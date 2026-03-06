UT Arlington takes on Abilene Christian, looks to stop 6-game skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (21-9, 12-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-19, 4-13 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (21-9, 12-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-19, 4-13 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington heads into the matchup against Abilene Christian after losing six straight games.

The Mavericks have gone 7-5 at home. UT Arlington is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.9 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 12-5 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 4.6.

UT Arlington is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season in WAC play. Abilene Christian won the last matchup 72-63 on Feb. 13. Payton Hull scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kali Haizlip averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Kira Reynolds is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Hull is averaging 18.8 points and 2.8 steals for the Wildcats. Natalia Chavez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.