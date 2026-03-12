UT Arlington plays in WAC Tournament against the Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-21, 6-12 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 9-9 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-21, 6-12 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 9-9 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington squares off against Southern Utah in the WAC Tournament.

The Mavericks are 9-9 against WAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. UT Arlington averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Thunderbirds’ record in WAC games is 6-12. Southern Utah is 3-2 in one-possession games.

UT Arlington is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah scores 9.9 more points per game (76.7) than UT Arlington gives up (66.8).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Thunderbirds won 78-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Elijah Duval led the Thunderbirds with 20 points, and Marcell McCreary led the Mavericks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals. Casmir Chavis is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Duval is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

